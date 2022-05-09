The Hudson single-family home fits the way you live.. Flex space can be used as a playroom, a library and more. Gather in the spacious family room, which flows into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, separated by a convenient breakfast bar. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter, while a quiet study is tucked away. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms offer abundant closet space and a full bath provides privacy. Your luxurious owner's bath will stun with its double bowl vanity and huge walk-in closet. Finish the basement level for extra living space. Come home to The Hudson. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $568,990
