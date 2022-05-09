 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $568,990

5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $568,990

The Hudson single-family home fits the way you live.. Flex space can be used as a playroom, a library and more. Gather in the spacious family room, which flows into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, separated by a convenient breakfast bar. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter, while a quiet study is tucked away. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms offer abundant closet space and a full bath provides privacy. Your luxurious owner's bath will stun with its double bowl vanity and huge walk-in closet. Finish the basement level for extra living space. Come home to The Hudson. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richmond man killed at Stafford construction site

Richmond man killed at Stafford construction site

Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News