Luxury homes with modern features, available basements & spacious yards in Giles Preserve; Atlee's premier amenity-filled community.. Schedule your private 1-on-1 tour today! The Seneca single-family home exudes style and substance. Beyond the foyer, the versatile flex area sets the tone as a library, office or guest suite. Serve dinner in the functional dining room, or the gourmet kitchen and dining space, which flow effortlessly into the wide open family room. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms each include a walk-in closet, and one features its own full bath. Another full bath and a loft provide comfort for friends and guests. Your luxury owner's suite features two walk-in closets and a dual vanity. You'll love The Seneca. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $579,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Immaturity and greed': Mechanicsville man gets 39 months in federal prison for 'internet con' that bilked victims of $706K
A Mechanicsville man who before his 21st birthday started to engage in a series of online consumer fraud schemes involving the sales of fictit…
After 30 years of serving high-quality barbecue in Scott’s Addition, Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue’s original location at 1119 N. Arthur Ashe Bo…
House finalizes rejection of proposed constitutional amendments on same-sex marriage, felons' rights
A House subcommittee on Tuesday again voted down proposed constitutional amendments to remove defunct language barring same-sex marriage from …
Longtime police chief in Colonial Heights under investigation after allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' while off-duty
Longtime Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries is being investigated by state police following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” and…
A Petersburg man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and six related offenses in a shooting that ki…
"People don't necessarily want a venue that is just there for 8 or 10 events a year."
House Republicans on Monday killed legislation intended to kick start the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Virginia, arguing that there…
A lawyer for The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday urged the court to unseal its order that explained why it closed off the records to the public.
The first video in a series from Virginia health officials is targeting the 1.6 million Virginians who have not been vaccinated, and it featur…