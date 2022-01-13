Luxury homes with modern features, available basements & spacious yards in Giles Preserve; Atlee's premier amenity-filled community.. Schedule your private 1-on-1 tour today! The York single-family home delivers on space and style. Enter through the foyer into the versatile flex room, which flows into the formal dining room. A convenient family entry is located right off the 2-car garage. The huge family room flows right into the dining area and gourmet kitchen with an island. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs has five spacious bedrooms, or four and a loft. The luxurious owner's suite is a sanctuary with a spa-like bath and two roomy walk-in closets. Finish the lower level for even more space. You'll love coming home to The York. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $579,990
