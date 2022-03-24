Luxury homes with modern features, available basements & spacious yards in Giles Preserve; Atlee's premier amenity-filled community.. Schedule your private 1-on-1 tour today! The Seneca single-family home exudes style and substance. Beyond the foyer, the versatile flex area sets the tone as a library, office or guest suite. Serve dinner in the functional dining room, or the gourmet kitchen and dining space, which flow effortlessly into the wide open family room. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms each include a walk-in closet, and one features its own full bath. Another full bath and a loft provide comfort for friends and guests. Your luxury owner's suite features two walk-in closets and a dual vanity. You'll love The Seneca. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $584,990
