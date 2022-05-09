Luxury homes with modern features, available basements & spacious yards in Giles Preserve; Atlee's premier amenity-filled community.. Schedule your private 1-on-1 tour today! The York single-family home delivers on space and style. Enter through the foyer into the versatile flex room, which flows into the formal dining room. A convenient family entry is located right off the 2-car garage. The huge family room flows right into the dining area and gourmet kitchen with an island. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs has five spacious bedrooms, or four and a loft. The luxurious owner's suite is a sanctuary with a spa-like bath and two roomy walk-in closets. Finish the lower level for even more space. You'll love coming home to The York. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $615,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants state employees back in their offices under a new telework policy that will take effect July 5 to guide executive br…
For now, Grant is still just getting used to people recognizing her. After all, she only just turned 15.
Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.
Chesterfield County police special victims’ detectives conducted two recent online sting operations involving sexual solicitation of minors th…
Lauren Bernett was a snowboarder, country music enthusiast and animal lover. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.
A midterm election playing out as a referendum on President Joe Biden could now become, at least in part, a referendum on abortion rights.
Virginia appeals court overturns Hanover mom's conviction for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt
A state appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty of assault and battery for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt to discipline them.
"Is our reimagining process threatened by a paucity of imagination and ambition?"
A new regional authority is being challenged to make a financial commitment to help close the gap from an unwidened portion of Interstate 64 e…