5 Bedroom Home in Middlesex - $449,500

Wonderful house situated in the heart of Urbanna, quaint waterfront & harbor town located on the Rappahannock River. Home of the Famous Urbanna Oyster Festival. Plenty of room for families & guests w/ 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. 1st floor Primary w/ full bath. Large BR on 2nd floor could be used for family room/kids space. Fabulous kitchen! So much room for chef's prep & great storage. Huge island seats 6, perfect for entertaining! Dining room flows into living space so everyone is connected. Beautiful hardwood floors, crown, bricked FP. Cute screened porch opens to large backyard. Room for animals, gardening, family games! Cornhole tournies & badminton. Bike/golf cart to Watermans Park, relax w/ a beverage & enjoy HUGE river views.Urbanna offers boutique shopping, grocery, library, Town Marina. Great restaurants on Main Street & waterfront dining on the Creek. This is a special location and town to begin your future of stress free living. Start fishing, sailing, grow oysters and crab. Urbanna Creek is a safe & beautiful place to paddle, day sail and kayak. Rappahannock River is just minutes to Chesapeake Bay for GREAT fishing. 1 hr to Richmond, 2 hrs to DC, 45 mins to Williamsburg.