5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $451,950

Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes! This efficient and remarkable five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious owner's suite with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom. HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.