5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $464,900

The Waverly floor plan is now available in the picturesque community of NewMarket.. Ideally positioned minutes from downtown Richmond, in the rapidly growing city of Midlothian, the community of NewMarket boasts easy access to schools and incredible state-of-the-art amenities. On the first floor of the Waverly plan, you will find a large, open family room perfect for entertaining friends and family. The living area hosts large windows that flood the room with natural light and a ceiling fan. Primely located in the Waverly, the family room offers easy access to the kitchen, master suite, dining area and backyard. The second-story game room is one of the most sought-after features of the Waverly plan. With a vast amount of space this would be the perfect space for the pool table you have never had enough room for. Do the kids need a space to call their own? The game room provides a setting perfect for friends and toys! The Waverly plan at NewMarket showcases the luxurious upgrades highlighted in the CompleteHome™ Plus package by LGI Homes. This stunning interior package is carefully crafted to add style, value and energy-efficiency to the home for today's modern homebuyer. A full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, incredible granite countertops, 42" upper wood cabinets with crown molding, blinds throughout and a Wi-Fi enabled garage door opener are just a few of the desirable upgrades that come standard in the Waverly plan.