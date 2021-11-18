5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $472,000

If you are looking for something special; here it is, minutes from schools, shopping, and hospitals. Enjoy views on the lake from the front porch. The patio and tiled screened porch offer great privacy. The Walton Lake Owl may even stop by and give you at Hoot. The community offers a clubhouse with pool, playground, volleyball, basketball, and large common area. The lake offers to many opportunities to list. The inside offers tile floors and granite countertops in the kitchen with a large eat in breakfast area with cathedral ceilings and large windows. The great room has lake views with gas fireplace, built in shelves and hardwood floors. The formal dining room with tray ceiling and moldings is perfect for entertaining friends. The back stairway separating the kitchen and great room leads to 4 bedrooms on the second floor with two full tiled bathrooms. The master and front bedrooms have beautiful lake views. The large 3rd floor can used as a 5th bedroom or rec room. The patio, wild flower garden, walk path, and vegetable garden are all part of the custom outdoor space.