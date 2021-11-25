5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $599,950

This exceptional home sits on a private over half acre lot very close to shopping and dining. With an open concept floor-plan and upgrades galore, this unique house is perfect for entertaining and everyday living. The first floor features an impressive two story foyer, formal living room, formal dining room and a spacious gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, commercial appliances, granite counter-tops, double oven, and adjoining breakfast room with a beautiful bay window. There is an additional large living room and spacious great room for gatherings and just relaxing by the fireplace.The Master suite is an oasis with it's completely renovated spa-like bath, dual closets , and attached grand morning room. On the second floor you will find 3 additional bedrooms all with attached renovated bathrooms. It doesn't stop there. On the third floor is an office/bedroom perfect for seclusion in the sky. This backyard is the icing one the cake, featuring an over-sized in-ground swimming pool, with new liner, diving board and a massive all brick patio. Last but not least, an oversized three car garage to tuck in the vehicles. This home is truly special, do not wait to set up your apointment!!