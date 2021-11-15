5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $639,900

Own your own little piece of heaven, right here on Amethyst Drive! This unique ranch floor plan is located in the sought-after Estates Section of Newmarket and features 5 spacious bedrooms & 4 spa-like baths in just under 3,000 sq ft of living space. Entered in the 2019 Parade of Homes, and winner of best curb appeal award. This beauty boasts hardwood floors, spacious rooms, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen, including premium GE appliances with Advantium oven, that is sure to delight the chef in your life! CHock full of details throughout like 12' ceilings in the family room and vaulted dining room and foyer. Extensive trim detailing throughout, including stained beamwork, painted wainscot, crown moulding, and built-in shelving in the mud room. Find even more space to entertain or relax on the rear deck - the perfect place to dine on a spring or summer evening, or a delightful place to enjoy your morning coffee. Newmarket's community HOA offers pool, club house, tennis courts, playground and a dog park.