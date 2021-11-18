Tucked away on 2.78 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, this charming cape complete w/ white picket fence is a perfect place to call HOME! Entering the foyer one will notice the large living & dining rooms w/ chair rail, double crown moulding, & gorgeous hardwood floors-great for formal entertaining. Check out the fabulous kitchen (designed by Custom Kitchen) featuring beautiful cabinets; quartz counter tops; Thermador cooktop, warming drawer, oven; tile back splash; huge island & large eat-in area-perfect for social gatherings. Continue entertaining or relaxing in the two story family room that offers pine floors, large ceiling to floor fireplace & wet bar. Oh, don't forget the sunroom w/ pine floors & tray ceiling overlooking the totally private back yard. The first floor owner's suite includes an office & a remodeled bath. Upstairs has 4 large bdrms (new carpets 2016) w/ two renovated baths. The basement offers a tremendous rec room w/ fireplace, art/work out room, 1/2 bath, storage, & one car garage. Improvements: hardiplank siding (2011), new gas furnace (2018), newer heat pump (2013), grand manor roof (2001), B -Dry in storage & garage, & storage ++!! DON'T MISS THIS HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $679,500
