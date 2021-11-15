5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $704,530

R.S. Hulbert Builder's new Summerhill design is a beautifully crafted home that provides your family with 3,479 SF of living space. You will discover 5 ample bedrooms (including a guest with a full bath on the first floor), 4 full bathrooms, a dedicated home office AND a first floor homework room for the student conveniently located off the mudroom. The Summerhill has a well appointed Kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, 8' island, subway tile, floating shelves and a large dinette. The family room is actually family sized and includes a custom shaped gas fireplace with painted brick and hand made mantel. The owner's suite and bath are well appointed with access to a full laundry room. The secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets and access to full bathrooms.