5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $475,000

Welcome to DR Horton’s Halton Floor Plan! 5 Bed|3 Bath|3,209 sqft only 4 Months Old located on a Cul-De-Sac lot in the desirable Wynwood at Foxcreek Community. Smart Hub Capabilities Throughout Home! Amazing Open Layout on 1st first w/ LVT Floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen w/ Oversized Island, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, W/I Pantry & TONS of Cabinets Space. Large Family Rm, open to Kitchen & perfect for entertaining. Flex Rm on 1st floor could be used as Formal Dining, Living, Home Office or Playroom. 1st Floor Bedrm w/ Carpet, Recessed Light, Double Door closet & Full Bath! Huge Loft on 2nd Floor perfect as 2nd Living Space. Private Primary Suite w/ Tray Ceiling, CF & Light, Sitting Rm, 2 W/I Closets & Ensuite Bathrm w/ Dual Vanities, Granite Counters, Tile Shower & separate Soaking Tub. 3 add Bedrms on 2nd Floor w/ Recessed Lights & Large Closets that share Full Bathrm w/ Dual Vanities & Tiled Shower/ Tub. W/I 2nd Floor Laundry Rm w/ Shelving & Ample Storage Space. Back deck overlooking Wooded Backyard & a 2 Car, Oversized Garage. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Foxcreek has to offer. Cosby HS Disctrict!