5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $484,950

If you are looking for something amazing – this is the one! Nestled in Chesterfield County on a private 6.3 acre Cul-de-sac lot with no homes behind you and privacy galore. This two-story transitional home offers splendid natural beauty and endless possibilities. You will love the sunny, inviting, open floor plan with a stunning kitchen, breakfast area, beautiful hardwood floors with tons of living and storage space. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a large granite bar and stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom is spacious and inviting. The primary bathroom has a jetted tub, private shower, private water closet, and linen closet. You will find plenty of room in this 5-bedroom, 3½ bathroom home - a relaxing oasis, yet great for entertaining. Spacious, landscaped yard with gorgeous perennial’s, Japanese Maple trees and a large rear deck and patio. This is a home of rare and beautiful distinction located in a much-desired location, close to great schools, shopping, beautiful parks, minutes from 288 and yet it seems like a world away.