PRIVATE 2+ ACRE LOT WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IN HIGHLY DESIRED WESTERLEIGH/COSBY HIGH SCHOOL! This phenomenal property stuns with 5 BR, 4 BA, 4,625 sq ft, hardwood throughout first floor, dual staircase entrance, first floor bedroom & huge basement! A handsome exterior on this private cul-de-sac lot greets you warmly at the front door. Elegant two-story foyer w/internal balcony sets the stage for a stellar floor plan beyond. Formal living & dining rooms are the perfect additional entertaining spaces which flows w/ ease into the charming family room. Kitchen is a showstopper flaunting granite counters, gas cooking, wall oven, SS appliances & walk-in pantry. Mudroom, large 1st floor guest bedroom & full bath wrap up the first level. Retreat upstairs to phenomenal primary suite offering huge walk-in closet & spa-like en suite w/separate granite vanities, garden tub & walk-in shower. Additional 3 bedrooms, full bath & laundry rm complete the 2nd level. Highly coveted walk-out basement makes for the perfect lounge space w/tons of options to make this space your own including a full bath plus loads of unfinished space/storage! Don't forget to step outside to enjoy the rare 2.27 acre lot!
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $624,990
