5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $764,900

Welcome to The Adelay by Clay Street Builders. Plan features 5 bedrooms, each with direct access to its own bathroom. Large home office to suit today's work from home lifestyle. Spacious, vaulted master bedroom with luxurious master bath and his and her closets. Extensive trim detailing throughout, including stained beamwork, painted wainscot and crown moulding. Tankless water heater, 14 SEER HVAC with programmable thermostats, oversized garage with extra storage/workshop space and more! UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH ESTIMATED COMPLETION 5/1/2022. Builder will customize this floor plan to suit your needs!