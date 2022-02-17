The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3,052 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owner's suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner's bath with a large shower, private water closet, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. This stunning floorplan offers a finished basement rec room, perfect for cozy family nights in! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders' warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
5 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $453,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 9:29 p.m., the first call went out to firefighters, but after visiting the school, they reported seeing nothing out of place through the windows.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Richmond Public Schools officials say a custodial manager in charge of security at William Fox Elementary School was asleep Friday night as si…
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, said Friday that she received a text message from Gov. Glenn Youngkin co…
Fox students will go virtual starting Wednesday, RPS will look at moving them to other schools temporarily
A beloved Richmond elementary school in the city's Fan District will remain closed indefinitely after building originally built in 1911 was en…
"I assure you, we will dust ourselves off, stand up and move forward with joy, with love and with learning."
Hanover supervisor urges school board to fast-track book removal decisions in move targeting children's book
A Hanover County supervisor wants the School Board to fast-track its process for removing library books and other instructional materials afte…
Richmond police officer pleads to fatally shooting fiancée's dog inside their Powhatan home in fabricated 'bear attack'
A Richmond patrol officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty stemming from an October incident in which he fatally shot his fianc…
Thirteen Democratic state senators joined Republicans on Monday to pass a GOP bill that would strip three citizen environmental boards of thei…
The truck blockade by Canadians protesting COVID-19 restrictions has forced Ford, GM and others to shut down plants or cut production. Similar protests could be coming to the U.S.