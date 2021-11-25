5 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $649,850

A SPECIAL OFFERING OF THIS VERY SPECIAL 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH CUSTOM BUILT HOME~NESTLED ON 2 PLUS PRIVATE ACRES NEAR THE HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN~THIS BUILDER'S PERSONAL HOME WAS UPGRADED WHILE BEING BUILT AND TODAY~1ST AND 2ND LEVEL MASTER SUITES /FULL BATHS AND WALKIN CLOSETS~13X13.5 LIVING ROOM /CROWN MOLDING & WAINSCOTTING~ 13X13.5 DINING ROOM OFFERS CROWN MOLDING,CHAIR RAILAND REFURBISHED PARQUET FLOORING~13X21.5 FAMILYROOM/BEAMED CEILING,WAINSCOTTING &BUILTIN CABINETS AND SCHELVING ~13.5X19 SUN ROOM FEATURES BUILTIN CABINETS AND SHELVING ,TRAY CEILING,RECESSED LIGHTING,REFUBISHED PARQUET FLOORING & A GRAND VIEW OF THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY~13.5X19 EAT IN KITCHEN/NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, 2X9' BAY IN THE BREAKFAST AREA & 5' CENTER ISLAND~10.5X12 OFFICE/CRAFT ROOM /BUILTINS & CERAMIC PLANK FLOORING~15X19 1ST LEVEL PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE /FULL BATH,WALKIN CLOSET AND RECESSED LIGHTING ~1ST LEVEL LAUNDRY AREA~18X18 2ND LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE/12X19 AJOINING UNFND OPPORTUNITY~13X18 #3 BRM/VLTD CLG/2 SKYLIGHTS~2ND LEVEL UTILITY ROOM~FRESLY PAINED INTERIOR~NEW CARPET~NEW UPGRADES THROUGHOUT~24X34 DETD GARAGE /16X34 UNFD ROOM ABOVE~24X36 DETD CARPORT~14X25 REAR DECK~ PAVED DRIVE~ A MUST SEE !!!