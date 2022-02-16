5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $199,000

STATELY c. 1915 ALL BRICK HOME IN POPLAR LAWN HISTORIC DISTRICT! This 3400 square foot home was built by William Hines, a wealthy local merchant who spared no expense in the construction. Typical of fine homes from that era, the front façade has impeccably crafted masonry while the entire home has granite window sashes. The grand entrance foyer has a fireplace with an ornate mantel, handsome wainscoting, and a glorious staircase with dual spiral newel posts. There are 4 additional fireplaces, each with beautiful mantels. Grand pocket doors separate the foyer from the parlor while the tremendous bay window is the signature feature of the dining room. Adjacent to the dining room is the butler’s pantry with the kitchen at the rear of the home. An enclosed porch just off the kitchen offers ample storage potential and the back staircase offers convenience to the second floor. The second floor could easily be returned to 3 to 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths for single family living. Across the street from Poplar Lawn Park, the home is within walking distance to downtown and Old Towne shops and restaurants. Just 25 minutes to downtown Richmond and 10 minutes to Fort Lee!