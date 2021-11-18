5 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $499,950

COUNTLESS FEATURES & METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, you will want to visit this BEAUTIFUL 4, or possible 5 BDRM (office), 3 full BA & 2 half BA sprawling ranch home on 5.04 acres in Powhatan County! The CUSTOM GOURMET KITCHEN is filled w/upgrades, a dining area, granite C/TOPs, a breakfast bar, multiple pantries & island w/sink & seating, SS APPL & opens to the FR w/wet bar & gas FP, both w/access to the 30X17 back porch & 33X14 concrete patio w/views of the vast back yard perfect for entertaining. The primary BDRM suite is on one side & offers French door entry, 2 ENORMOUS WICs & the NEWLY RENOVATED full BA (Oct 2021) w/handicap accessible tiled shower, jetted tub & DBL vanity. On the opposite end are 2 full BA ATT to 3 more BDRMS & an office (BDRM 5). Hobbyists/car enthusiasts will LOVE the 39X29 three car garage w/workshop space & a 6X5 half BA. Other features include a 37X14 front country porch w/ceiling fans, Verizon DSL, full home Honeywell generator, encapsulated crawl space 2020, air filtration system with germicidal UV lights 2020, alarm system & exterior security cameras, paved driveway, 24X12 DET shed w/electricity, 30 NEWLY PLANTED Southern magnolia trees!!