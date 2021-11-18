5 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $649,950

Welcome to the Waterfront Community of Westlake. Home is perfectly situated on 6.86 Gorgeous acres w/walking trails & a stunning inground pool(heated), live everyday on vacation! This Well maintained home offers Hardwood Floors, Stunning moldings, Home office custom w/French doors,Spacious family room with a gas fireplace that opens to your gorgeous well planned out kitchen, SS appliances, recess lighting, large counter bar and Custom Drop zone. Enjoy your meals overlooking the beautifully landscaped pool and private rear yard on your rear Screen porch or the LARGE wrap rear deck. There is a 1st floor guest suite that with access to hall full bath. Upstairs you will find the grand primary suite with his/hers baths, Newly renovated full hall bath, freshly painted bedrooms, Newly completed 3rd floor rec room which is perfect for a game room or 2nd den. Solar Panels will LOWER your power bills, paved parking, Concrete pad for Camper, 2 detached storage sheds, Fenced dog area.Irrigation, Concast internet, Central Powhatan location close to shopping and interestates. The list goes on and on!! A must see home to truly appreciate all it has to offer. Call for your private showing today!!