5 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $743,640

The Asheboro by Eastwood Homes, with full basement with rec room media room, bedroom and bath, 3 car garage, upstairs loft and bedroom, screened porch with composite flooring, 14x12 composite deck, 360 s/f patio at basement level.

