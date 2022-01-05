Fall in love with this stunning home situated on Richmond’s iconic Monument Avenue, with TWO car garage! Inside, find all of the charm of a home built in 1912, but with all the modern-day conveniences one could possibly hope for. A full renovation was completed in 2017, plus even more updates were added in 2020. The fully finished basement provides a wonderful space for an au pair, college kid, or even a lovely space to quarantine if needed. Features this home has to offer, which are rare to find in the fan, include the two-car garage, a huge walk-in closet in the primary bedroom, and the gorgeous ‘Zen’ like rooftop patio and garden that is situated right off the main bedroom- the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail. 2217 Monument boasts a whole house air purification system and water filtration system, new paint throughout, new patio and landscaping, new gas fireplace and an encapsulated crawlspace plus a whole lot more. Walkable to restaurants and coffee shops, and a great place to watch Richmond events such as the Easter parade and Monument 10k. On top of all of this, there is a huge tax abatement- what a wonderful place to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 3 min to read
Winter is back. Sunshine helped with melting Tuesday, but that will not be the case the rest of the week.
WATCH NOW: In Richmond's largest Latino neighborhood, people live among mold, mice, roaches. The landlord says tenants are to blame.
-
- 11 min to read
Until Delia Lopez Figueroa patched an uncovered vent with duct tape, cockroaches rained down on the bed where she changes her infant’s diaper.
Public school delays and closings due to inclement weather.
As the omicron variant continues to spread across Virginia, bringing a surge in coronavirus cases, some Richmond restaurants and bars are canc…
Virginia State Police have responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state since the start of the new year’s firs…
The price of normalcy: Thomas Dale football's Kaziyen Jones lost 55 pounds and was on a ventilator after contracting COVID
-
- 7 min to read
When asked if, in hindsight, she'd still allow her son to go to in-person classes and play football despite everything he went through, she said she would.
The city of Richmond and state officials are planning to give Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virgini…
Richard Cullen will leave McGuireWoods to serve as counselor to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, ending a 45-year career at Virginia’s largest law f…
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears announced that former legislative aide Julianne Condrey will be her chief of staff.
This year's top performers are honored in the annual All-Metro selections.