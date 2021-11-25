5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,549,000

Welcome to this elegant English Tudor home that has been beautifully renovated. Enter into a grand entrance foyer with wainscoting, marble floor & a stunning circular staircase. Continue to the living room, complete with original built-in bookcases & fireplace. The handsomely remodeled kitchen offers custom cabinetry, limestone counters as well as an island & opens onto a family room with a gorgeous stone fireplace. The millwork throughout the home is outstanding & the original plaster friezes located on the first floor are stunning. The owner's suite consists of 3 adjoining rooms that include the bedroom, full bath with shower & soaking tub & a large sitting/TV room with a fireplace & an abundance of custom built-in closets. The 3rd floor is finished and has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and a kitchenette, which would be perfect for au pair or caretaker. A rare find in the area, there is a full sized inground pool & well landscaped walled gardens. The detached garage offers a carriage apartment above that has a full bath & kitchenette plus changing rooms & bath for pool guests below. This is truly a remarkable home!