5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,100,000

Located in one of Richmond's most distinguished neighborhoods and completely renovated by Mark Franko in 2015, this home is an architectural gem with all of today's modern conveniences. Walking through the Formal Living and Dining Rooms you are greeted by intricate millwork and hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. The custom wet bar in the living room has you dreaming of enjoying a cocktail. The light filled kitchen is a chef's dream w/professional grade appliances, Quartzite countertops, large kitchen island and morning room area. Great sized family room w/built-ins. Large Rec room w/additional 1/2 bath and side entrance w/mudroom completes the 1st floor. The second floor has three bedrooms and three en-suite baths. The primary bedroom has large walk-in closet w/ custom cabinetry and a luxurious master bathroom with separate coffee nook, separate tub and waterfall shower with marble finishes. The third floor has two more bedrooms with custom built-in beds and a full bath. Located on a beautiful flat lot w/ brick & bluestone patio, screened in porch and detached shed. This an exceptional home with high quality finishes throughout and has been meticulously maintained!