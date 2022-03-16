5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,125,000

This 1908 Colonial Revival home by architect William C. West has a stately, commanding presence, and inside it’s filled with undeniably good vibes. The home includes an ELEVATOR to all levels and guest house over garage. The corner location with extra-large yard gives this window-filled house a spacious and bright feel. The renovated Kitchen, Breakfast and Family rooms have views and access to the patio and yard with space for entertaining, gardening and playing! Fine original interior details include 12 ft ceilings on the first level, inlaid oak floors, Doric columns, original bookcases, pocket doors, five mantels, and a breath-taking Dining Room with coffered ceiling and oak paneled walls. The second floor has three bedrooms each with en suite baths including the Primary Bedroom with Dressing Room and an enclosed Sun Porch. The third floor has three additional rooms for Bedrooms, Offices, or Playroom – your choice. The basement has all the storage and activity space you will need with a Billiards Room, Media Room, Craft Room and Home Gym. Two additional garages convey with the home. Neighborhood walkability, friendliness and fun scores are off the charts!