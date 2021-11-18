5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $485,000

Welcome to this stunning custom home located in Richmond's desirable Reedy Creek area of the Forest Hill/Woodland Heights neighborhood! This grand classic brick/slate cape was custom built in 1950 with many special features…a shoe closet, built in cabinets in primary bedroom, automatic lights in the large closets, a walk-in pantry & more. There is a morning room addition with new roof (2021), exposed brick & 11 windows that will be your favorite room for all seasons. You’ll find a first-floor laundry room & also laundry hook-ups in the basement utility room. The home sits on 2.5 lots with a 2-story shed wired for 220-amp electrical service that is perfect for an art studio or workshop. There are 2 other sheds as well. In addition to gas radiator heat, new CA/HP in 2017, new refrigerator Dec. 2020, new dishwasher 2021. The basement would possibly make a wonderful AirBnB space. This beautiful home sits on a lovely crepe myrtle-lined Ave just a few blocks from local favorites like Forest Hill Park, Crossroads Coffee, WPA Bakery, Laura Lees's, James River park system & minutes from downtown. Off street parking on the concrete driveway. An amazing home you will love. A MUST SEE!