 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $989,900

5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $989,900

5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $989,900

First time on the market!! Rare opportunity to purchase this stunning custom home in the Carillon neighborhood. This thoughtfully designed contemporary home built by Laddie Konvicka features 4000+ square feet of gracious and flexible living space with crown molding, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, 9 ft+ ceilings on 1st and 2nd floor, 50-year grand manor roof, newer 80 gal water heater. 1st level open great room is the heart of this spacious home with 2-story cathedral ceiling & internal balcony, gas fireplace w/switch. The open dining area makes this a seamless venue for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen has all new stainless appliances w/5-burner gas cooktop, Bosch dishwasher & custom cabinets. 1st FLOOR primary suite has an enormous walk-in closet w/spa worthy ensuite bathroom. Moving upstairs the 2nd level has a total of 4 BRs including large space for guest suite w/ separate garage entrance, large bedroom w/ walk in closet AND additional rooms off back hall perfect for rec room or more storage. Full house walk-up attic provides loads of storage and room to expand. Landscaping is thoughtfully crafted to take advantage of the light cycle–something is always in bloom!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News