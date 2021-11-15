5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $989,900

First time on the market!! Rare opportunity to purchase this stunning custom home in the Carillon neighborhood. This thoughtfully designed contemporary home built by Laddie Konvicka features 4000+ square feet of gracious and flexible living space with crown molding, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, 9 ft+ ceilings on 1st and 2nd floor, 50-year grand manor roof, newer 80 gal water heater. 1st level open great room is the heart of this spacious home with 2-story cathedral ceiling & internal balcony, gas fireplace w/switch. The open dining area makes this a seamless venue for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen has all new stainless appliances w/5-burner gas cooktop, Bosch dishwasher & custom cabinets. 1st FLOOR primary suite has an enormous walk-in closet w/spa worthy ensuite bathroom. Moving upstairs the 2nd level has a total of 4 BRs including large space for guest suite w/ separate garage entrance, large bedroom w/ walk in closet AND additional rooms off back hall perfect for rec room or more storage. Full house walk-up attic provides loads of storage and room to expand. Landscaping is thoughtfully crafted to take advantage of the light cycle–something is always in bloom!