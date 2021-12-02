5 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $434,990

Tucked right off of Ladysmith Road about 2 miles from I-95, is the Pool and Clubhouse Community of Ladysmith Village. Come see us today and view the stunning Verona (2881 SF) 3 Story, 5 Bed & 3 ½ Bath. The front porch is perfect for Holiday décor or lounging on a Saturday afternoon. As you enter the main level one can feel the perfect complement of the open floor plan. The kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances shines. With the dining and great room presenting the opportunity to watch the kids while cooking, enjoy your favorite show on TV, or entertain with the best of them. The second level features the spacious owner's suite that's highlighted by a roomy double vanity bath. The walk in closet should accommodate even the largest of wardrobes. With 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office gazing over the abundant forest. Or he 3rd level complete w bath is where you can set up shop or put that teenager needing space. All homes in the neighborhood will come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. To further enhance the "turnkey and live" experience our homes present a state-of-the-art Smart Home ensemble, Window Blinds, and an Irrigation System for their professionally designed landscaping. For car care, storage or hobbies each home has a 2-car garage with remote entry.***The Ladysmith Village neighborhood not only offers a pool and clubhouse, but also walking paths, YMCA, library and dog p