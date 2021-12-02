5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $369,812

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kelvin 2 story has great bones for entertaining or just hanging about.. It maintains the second floor, four bedrooms, including the elegant primary suite and its attending huge walk in closet, with its spa bath, so comforting, one dreads the end of its requirement. The third floor can be your fifth bedroom, or it can become magical as a Media Center, Exercise room, or turned over as a den. The choices are many. The amount listed does not include land and/or development cost. If you have your own lot, wonderful, otherwise, we have an eye upon various locations on which you can build your home. Contact your Agent. Your choices throughout the home can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price.