EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This 2,620 sq ft layout is designed for the active modern household.. The first floor has an expansive living area complete with hardwood floors throughout. The designed-for-convenience kitchen has granite countertops and 36-42" cabinets. The large center island is not only perfect for meal prep, but doubles as a gathering spot for all. The sophisticated dining room is perfect for entertaining. The second floor is expansive enough to contain 4 bedrooms and an elegant primary retreat. The primary suite in this home was designed for multi career life, keeping in mind different sleeping schedules, with access to the closet both from the bath and bedroom. On the right lot, this home can come with a side-loading garage for maximum curb appeal.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $370,224
