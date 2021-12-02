5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $392,932

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kenston II was born from the desire of one client, and turned out to be our most favored of our models.. The Kenston II maintains four bedrooms, with the elegant primary suite and its attending huge walk-in closet. The spa bath, so comforting. The third floor can become magical as a Media Center, an exercise room, or a playroom. Your desires throughout the home can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price.