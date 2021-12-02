5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $395,920

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kenston is our most requested home.. This home has proven flexible, hence our 3 models plus a MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX ready to build. The Kenston 3 Story was requested so often we decided to post it as a stand alone model, so one can do a quick comparison. This home offers the same amenities as the Kenston, with its 4 bedrooms including a large primary suite, and enticing spa bath with dual walk-in closets. Go up one floor to the expansive room, full bath and walk in closet, and your imagination is in charge. Second primary bedroom? en? Media Center? It's entirely up to you! Though most of your wants are included in our standard features, some updates, not included in our base price, may be included in these photos. Check with your agent.