5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $410,557

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Ronan II has all the wonderful features as the two story version, plus a considerable third floor, which can serve as a fifth bedroom, or, however you can envision the large additional space, including a full bath and a sizeable walk in closet.. The first floor is open concept, which allows great space for entertaining, but each area is well defined incorporating architectural elements. The inviting second floor primary suite, utilizes nearly half of the second floor, and is everything one could hope for. The three brightly lit bedrooms and the laundry take up the rest of the 2nd floor. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price, there may be additional upgrades not included in the photos shown.