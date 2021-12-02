5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $412,454

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Dawson is the kind of home where the household can gather around the large u-shaped kitchen with its inviting island overlooking the welcoming living room.. The optional fireplace adds to the ambiance of this gathering space. The second floor of this 3,100 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms. The impressive primary suite features a spacious bedroom with plenty of room for a sitting area. The massive bathroom is the perfect place to unwind and relax in an optional soaker tub. The generous side-loading 3-car garage has plenty of room for multiple cars or a customized workshop or hobby space.