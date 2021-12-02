5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $412,724

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Riley II, like The Riley, is designed to maximize every square foot of space.. The open first floor plan is equally friendly to quaint gatherings and entertainment. The second floor houses the sumptuous primary suite with its luxurious bath and closet that's large enough to sleep four! There are two other bedrooms and a bath located on the second floor. To make short of wash day, the laundry room is right there. The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a bath. Of course, that's our vision, yours might be different. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.