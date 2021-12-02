EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Rourke is a wonderful home for entertaining.. The open concept living area creates venues both indoors, around the kitchen island, and outdoors to the screened porch and open deck. The large primary suite is found on the first floor as well and, it too, opens to the screened porch. The sumptuous spa bath and oversized walk in closet completes this chamber, while the office, mud room and laundry completes the first floor. Upstairs you find two more bedrooms, and two full baths, and an outsized bonus room that is your for the making. Your desires can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $432,724
Related to this story
Most Popular
The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams, and half of those are 6-6.
Maintenance workers locked out of DuPont plant in Chesterfield after union negotiations stall; some members of Congress are concerned
About 95 employees of DuPont Co.’s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County have been locked out of work by the company for more than a month aft…
Richmond sweet potato pie maker turning a family tradition into budding national business: 'It's literally an entrepreneur's dream'
For decades, Joye B. Moore made a couple dozen sweet potato pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give as gifts to family and friends.
VCU is asking the state to fund a $181 million arts and innovation building at Broad and Belvidere streets
VCU has unveiled images of a planned $181 million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets.
What was I thinking? Ignore Twitter for a couple hours? On the Sunday after college football’s regular season closed?
What started in January as an elusive rough patch in the mouth of retired nurse Marian Serge of Boones Mill was diagnosed months later to be an extremely rare case of the parasite Gongylonema pulchrum.
Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn’t have the same access; citizens or jou…
'What's wrong with this city?': Another death stuns residents at The Belt Atlantic in South Richmond
Richmond police found a man dead at The Belt Atlantic early Tuesday after a report of gunfire, dealing another harsh blow to a community where…