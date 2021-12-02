5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $434,835

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Custom Homes Of Virginia now offers homes for an emerging lifestyle of multi-generational living, which we call our MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX models.. Your extended household needn't give up their privacy to share a home with you. Each MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX model has its own living quarters (including a primary bedroom and bath, a full kitchen, and dining/living room) as well as a private entrance. Your immediate household has plenty of space in the Kellan-Gen-FLEX home as well. From your two car garage and a handy mudroom to the large open kitchen flanked by a dining room on one end and your living room on the other, your first floor is open concept through and through. Upstairs, you'll find a retreat including a den/play room, a conveniently located laundry room, three more bedrooms, and a bath for a large or growing household. Most importantly, your primary suite with a spa bath for your personal R & R.