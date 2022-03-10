EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This one-story model is a sprawling masterpiece that melds elegant design with comfortable living.. The Ella is designed with an open floor-plan joining the sophisticated kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliance, to the comfortable and expansive living room and dining room area. The vaulted ceilings give the space a wide-open feel. A covered porch extends your living space to the outdoors. The bedrooms are set apart with a primary suite occupying a large portion of the back of the house. Luxuriate in the amazing primary bath, which can be designed to your desires. The main living space separates the rear bedroom area from the front. There are 2 rooms in the front entry area, as well as a potential room over the garage. The full bathroom attached to one of the front rooms make it convenient for use as an In-law suite. Fully maximized, this home can be up to 2,900 sq. ft.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $446,062
