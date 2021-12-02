5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $475,069

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The statement-making wrap-around porch sets the tone for this magnificent home.. Stepping in the front door, you are struck by the wide-open vastness of the first floor living area. Each room flows harmoniously into the next. The kitchen, designed for convenience and ease, flows seamlessly into the dining room on one side and the living room on the other. The first-floor primary suite boasts a beautiful bath with walk-in-closet. The second floor has 4 more bedrooms, with Jack-and-Jill bathrooms and a massive additional space that can be used as a media room or 6th bedroom.