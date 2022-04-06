This unique residential opportunity is situated on nearly 3 sprawling acres with 2- ranch style homes, which are practically new. Use as 2 rentals, multi-family or 1 residential and 1 rental. Home 1, is 1350 sq feet, 2 bedroom 2 full baths; with granite, tiled bathrooms and carpeted floors with fenced back yard. Do not let the “built 1940” date fool you. Home 2, 1450 sq feet, 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms; only needs the finishes (elec., plumbing, cabinets, some flooring, some mill work and appliances). Both homes have been renovated from the studs out with permits, new plumbing, electrical, insulation, dry wall, roofing, HVAC, vinyl siding, water heater and composite porch. Live in one as you finish Home 2 then implement your personal plan. Open land for gardens, soccer or star gazing. Convenient to Rt 199, I64, Capital Bike Trail, Billsburg Brewery and Jamestown Yacht Basin.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $590,000
