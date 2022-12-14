5 must-see tacky light houses in Chesterfield

There are so many tacky light houses in Chesterfield, it’s hard to choose!

But we picked five personal favorites worth checking out. If you’re looking for most tacky lights per density, head for the Walton Park neighborhood for a quick tacky light circuit.

The whole cul-de-sac on Dawnridge Court in the Walton Park subdivision of Midlothian lights up for Tacky Lights. They’ve been lighting up their houses for over 10 years. Each house is different — some have dancing lights, others have white lights and multi-colored lights, plus blow-ups, figures and much more. You’ll see it by the icicle lights strung across the streets. 12618 Dawnridge Court is one of the most decorated homes on the block. This year's theme is Deck the Palms. The owners say, "Come deck the palms with Santa Claws at our ocean-themed, dancing light display!"

"Christmas on Coralview" features moving Christmas lights set to music, with Minions, the "Christmas Vacation" song and more. It’s also located near the Walton Park neighborhood and near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.

This beauty in the Walton Park neighborhood features over 40,000 lights that cover the yard and the house. There are also lots of inflatables and a Santa and reindeer homemade painted set from the 1950's.

Display consists of over 80,000 LEDs and lights, over 40 inflatables, Santa on the roof and home-made decorations.

Super bright Brandermill home just off of Watermill Parkway with over 115,000 lights.

For more tacky light houses in Chesterfield, go to the Chesterfield link on our Tacky Lights Guide.

PHOTOS: Homes on the 2022 Tacky Lights Tour 3209 Hanover Ave. 3209 Hanover Ave. 9604 Asbury Court 9604 Asbury Court 2300 Wistar Court Mr. Christmas at 2300 Wistar Court Mr. Christmas at 2300 Wistar Court 9625 Peppertree Drive 9625 Peppertree Drive 8720 River Road 8720 River Road 2334 Thousand Oaks Drive 2334 Thousand Oaks Drive 2300 Wistar Court house 2302 Wistar Court 4710 Croft Circle 1411 Pennsylvania Ave. 9716 Wendhurst 9716 Wendhurst Drive 4424 Belmar Drive 4361 Collingswood Drive 600 Coralview Terrace 600 Coralview Terrace 12618 Dawnridge Court aka 'Christmas Court' 2308 Krossridge Court 2216 Millcrest Terrace 2216 Millcrest Terrace 12612 Queensgate Road 12612 Queensgate Road 10212 Ridgerun Road 3307 Kensington Ave. 3307 Kensington Ave. 7396 Kelshire Trace 7396 Kelshire Trace 7267 Marimel Lane 10271 Matthews Grove Lane 10271 Matthews Grove Lane 236 N. New Ave. 8265 Softwind Court 4233 Spring Run Road 7703 Strath Road 7703 Strath Road 10288 Wanchese Way 9600 Dove Hollow Lane 11709 Aprilbud Dr. 7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace 1909 Cornell Ave. 7610 Sweetbriar Road 3330 Hanover Ave. 2200 Park Ave. 8304 St Charles Road RVA Christmas Pig House 7024 Hanna Drive 9514 Lyndon Circle 3393 Lake Pines Place 12509 Lewis Road 13404 Dyson Trail Circle 5037 King Cotton Lane 9013 Runyon Drive 15001 Avening Place 15001 Avening Place 14106 Shallowford Landing Court 14106 Shallowford Landing Court 5613 Charter Oak Drive.jpg 10154 Carol Anne Road 7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace 12629 and 12637 Verdon Road 12618 Dawnbridge 8720 River Road