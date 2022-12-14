 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 must-see tacky light houses in Chesterfield

600 Coralview Terrace

“Christmas on Coralview” has Minions, the “Christmas Vacation” song, lights set to music, and more in Chesterfield.

 Courtesy of the homeowner

2022 Tacky Lights highlight houses

There are so many tacky light houses in Chesterfield, it’s hard to choose!

But we picked five personal favorites worth checking out. If you’re looking for most tacky lights per density, head for the Walton Park neighborhood for a quick tacky light circuit.

Dawnridge Court

Tacky Lights at 12618 Dawnridge Court, Midlothian. Christmas in Margaritaville features a wave-riding Santa and boogie board reindeer.

12618 Dawnridge Court aka 'Christmas Court'

The whole cul-de-sac on Dawnridge Court in the Walton Park subdivision of Midlothian lights up for Tacky Lights. They’ve been lighting up their houses for over 10 years. Each house is different — some have dancing lights, others have white lights and multi-colored lights, plus blow-ups, figures and much more. You’ll see it by the icicle lights strung across the streets. 12618 Dawnridge Court is one of the most decorated homes on the block. This year's theme is Deck the Palms. The owners say, "Come deck the palms with Santa Claws at our ocean-themed, dancing light display!"

600 Coralview Terrace

"Christmas on Coralview" features moving Christmas lights set to music, with Minions, the "Christmas Vacation" song and more. It’s also located near the Walton Park neighborhood and near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.

12612 Queensgate Road

12612 Queensgate Road

12612 Queensgate Road

This beauty in the Walton Park neighborhood features over 40,000 lights that cover the yard and the house. There are also lots of inflatables and a Santa and reindeer homemade painted set from the 1950's.

2308 Krossridge Court

2308 Krossridge Court

2308 Krossridge Court

Display consists of over 80,000 LEDs and lights, over 40 inflatables, Santa on the roof and home-made decorations.

2216 Millcrest Terrace

The house at 2216 Millcrest Terrace in Brandermill has 75,000 lights.

2216 Millcrest Terrace

Super bright Brandermill home just off of Watermill Parkway with over 115,000 lights.

For more tacky light houses in Chesterfield, go to the Chesterfield link on our Tacky Lights Guide.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

