5 must-see tacky light houses in Chesterfield

2022 Tacky Lights highlight houses
There are so many tacky light houses in Chesterfield, it’s hard to choose!
But we picked five personal favorites worth checking out. If you’re looking for most tacky lights per density, head for the Walton Park neighborhood for a quick tacky light circuit.
Tacky Lights at 12618 Dawnridge Court, Midlothian. Christmas in Margaritaville features a wave-riding Santa and boogie board reindeer.
JOE MAHONEY
The whole cul-de-sac on Dawnridge Court in the Walton Park subdivision of Midlothian lights up for Tacky Lights. They’ve been lighting up their houses for over 10 years. Each house is different — some have dancing lights, others have white lights and multi-colored lights, plus blow-ups, figures and much more. You’ll see it by the icicle lights strung across the streets. 12618 Dawnridge Court is one of the most decorated homes on the block. This year's theme is Deck the Palms. The owners say, "Come deck the palms with Santa Claws at our ocean-themed, dancing light display!"
"Christmas on Coralview" features moving Christmas lights set to music, with Minions, the "Christmas Vacation" song and more. It’s also located near the Walton Park neighborhood and near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.
12612 Queensgate Road
Courtesy of the homeowner
This beauty in the Walton Park neighborhood features over 40,000 lights that cover the yard and the house. There are also lots of inflatables and a Santa and reindeer homemade painted set from the 1950's.
2308 Krossridge Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
Display consists of over 80,000 LEDs and lights, over 40 inflatables, Santa on the roof and home-made decorations.
The house at 2216 Millcrest Terrace in Brandermill has 75,000 lights.
New Heights Aerial Photography LLC
Super bright Brandermill home just off of Watermill Parkway with over 115,000 lights.
For more tacky light houses in Chesterfield, go to the Chesterfield link on our Tacky Lights Guide.
PHOTOS: Homes on the 2022 Tacky Lights Tour
3209 Hanover Ave.
Courtesy of the homeowner
Matt Pochily/VVN
People visit the Phifer residence in western Henrico County to see the Christmas decorations. “I give advice out all year,” said Bobby Phifer, who downsized from two displays to one this year. “And I learn a lot of things from others, too.”
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Frank Hudak has set up holiday decorations for the last time at his home on Wistar Court in Henrico County. Hudak has used his display to collect donations for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, raising $175,000 through the years. Hudak said his display includes more than 100,000 lights and requires 4 miles of wiring.
photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Frank Hudak, aka Mr. Christmas, 80, is seen at his Henrico home on November 17, 2022. He says this year will be his “grand finale” lighting up his house on Wistar Court, which he has decorated for 51 years for the Tacky Light tour. His house has over 100,000 lights & requires 4 miles of wiring. He has raised $175,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys & Girls during that time with his display. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Frank Hudak, 80, known as Mr. Christmas, has been decorating his Henrico County home for the holidays since 1973.
Eva Russo/times-dispatch
8720 River Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive in the West End.
The Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court.
2302 Wistar Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
4710 Croft Circle
1411 Pennsylvania Ave.
Courtesy of the homeowner
9716 Wendhurst Drive (2014)
Daryl Watkins
9716 Wendhurst Drive
Courtesy of the homeowner
4424 Belmar Drive in N. Chesterfield.
Courtesy of the homeowner
4361 Collingswood Drive
600 Coralview Terrace in Midlothian. (2017)
600 Coralview Terrace in Midlothian
12618 Dawnridge Court is known as “Christmas Court.”
2308 Krossridge Court in North Chesterfield. New to the list for 2018.
The house at 2216 Millcrest Terrace in Brandermill has 75,000 lights.
New Heights Aerial Photography LLC
2216 Millcrest Terrace 2017
12612 Queensgate Road
Courtesy of homeowner
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
Courtesy of the owner
3307 Kensington Ave.
7396 Kelshire Trace
Matthew Satterwhite///
7396 Kelshire Trace (2017)
7267 Marimel Lane in Mechanicsville. (2017)
10271 Matthews Grove Lane, Mechanicsville (2017)
10271 Matthews Grove Lane in Mechanicsville. (2016)
Courtesy of homeowner
236 N. New Ave.
236 N. New Ave. in Highland Springs is known as the "rock-n-roll Christmas house."
8265 Softwind Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
4233 Spring Run Road
Courtesy of homeowner
7703 Strath Road
Fred Gay's house on Strath Road boasts 110 blow-up Christmas ornaments and thousands of lights which draw hundreds of visitors each night during the holidays.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
10288 Wanchese Way
9600 Dove Hollow Lane in Glen Allen
Courtesy of homeowner
11709 Aprilbud Dr.
7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace
Courtesy of the homeowner
1909 Cornell Ave.
Courtesy of homeowner
7610 Sweetbriar Road
3330 Hanover Ave.
Courtesy of the homeowner
2200 Park Ave.
Courtesy of homeowners
8304 St. Charles Road
RVA Christmas Pig House
The house at 7302 Buck Rub Lane in Chesterfield County has been dubbed the “RVA Christmas Pig House.” It includes at least 177 pigs.
Courtesy of the homeowner
7024 Hanna Drive
Courtesy of the homeowner
9514 Lyndon Circle
Courtesy of the homeowner
3393 Lake Pines Place
Courtesy of the homeowner
12509 Lewis Road
Courtesy of the homeowner
13404 Dyson Trail Circle
Courtesy of homeowner
5037 King Cotton Lane
Courtesy of the homeowner
9013 Runyon Drive
Courtesy of the homeowner
15001 Avening Place
Courtesy of the homeowner
15001 Avening Place
Courtesy of the homeowner
14106 Shallowford Landing Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
14106 Shallowford Landing Court
Courtesy of the homeowner
5613 Charter Oak Drive
10154 Carol Anne Road
Courtesy of the homeowner
7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace
Courtesy of the homeowner
12629 and 12637 Verdon Road
Courtesy of the homeowner
12618 Dawnridge Court in Chesterfield County
Matt Pochily/VVN
8720 River Road
