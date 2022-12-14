5 must-see tacky light houses in Richmond

Looking to see tacky lights in the city? We’ve got your covered. The Richmond Times-Dispatch puts together the Tacky Christmas Lights every year. But with over 70 houses on the list, it can feel pretty daunting. We're going to break it down for you with five great tacky light houses in select neighborhoods and counties around town.

First up, check out these spectacular lights in Richmond, most of which can be found in the Museum District.

You can't miss the giant "RVA" sign in bright letters on the roof or all the inflatables on the porch roof. They have Darth Vader, a Yeti, a reindeer, a snowman, Will Ferrell's Elf character and lots more. Plus the string lights across the sidewalk make it feel like snow.

Museum District home covered in LED lights synced to holiday music. Using computer graphics tools and 5000 LEDs, the light show covers the front of the row-home and sidewalk tree. The display changes colors and patterns based on holiday music. If you don’t hear the music, a song or clap of the hands will activate the lights.

Trippin’ Breakers, the Caramucci’s house, has got it all with inflatables on the roof, Hello Kitty, string lights, snow balls, candy canes and lots more.

Skele, the giant 12-foot-tall skeleton that’s welded to the house at 3339 Kensington Ave. and stays up year-round, is decked out for the holidays. Stop by to see Skele in a giant Santa hat and the house outlined with candy canes and draped with lights.

The owners of the Oregon Hill Christmas House asked us very nicely not to be on the official RTD Tacky Lights List because they don’t want the limos and traffic down their narrow Oregon Hill street to disturb the neighbors. But this house is a true beauty to behold and must be seen once a year. Kids can also leave a letter for Santa.

When you’re done, be sure to swing by the “classy” lights on Monument Avenue. We recommend viewing the houses between Robinson and Meadow.