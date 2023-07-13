Hiring the right candidate to fill a role will always be a difficult task for employers. Crucial factors like qualifications, skill set, and experience remain extremely important, but you must also make certain your workplace is welcoming and inclusive of all identities – especially the LGBTQIA+ community, who are often overlooked or discriminated against. Let’s explore 5 tips for hiring LGBTQIA+ talent, along with creating a workplace that’s inclusive for everyone.

1. Creating a culture of inclusion

The first step in attracting and retaining LGBTQIA+ talent is to create a culture of inclusion within your workplace. Having documents in writing such as non-discrimination, equal opportunity and anti-harassment policies is a great place to start. Additionally, you can create a network or employee resource group (ERG) specifically for LGBTQIA+ employees to not only receive support, but provide support and start conversations. This can help to create a sense of belonging and safety for all employees.

2. Use inclusive language in job postings and interviews

The language you use for job postings and during interviews can have a significant impact on your ability to attract & hire diverse candidates. Use gender-neutral language, such as "they", instead of "he or she," and avoid language like "ladies and gentlemen." Also, consider using language that specifically welcomes LGBTQIA+ candidates, such as "We value diversity and welcome candidates of any gender identity or sexual orientation." This gives your candidates a signal that your workplace is inclusive and welcoming to all.

3. Prioritize diversity throughout the entire hiring process

From sourcing candidates to making a final offer, diversity should be prioritized at every stage of the hiring process. Ensure this by using diverse sourcing methods including posting on LGBTQIA+ job boards, partnering with LGBTQIA+ organizations, and attending LGBTQIA+ job fairs. Additionally, make sure that diverse interview panels are used and that feedback is evaluated to ensure there is no bias toward or against any candidates.

4. Offer transgender-inclusive benefits

Medical benefits are a standard part of most employer benefits packages, but they may not always be inclusive of transgender individuals. This is often a significant barrier to transgender individuals seeking employment. Offering transgender-inclusive benefits, such as coverage for gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy, can signal to candidates that your workplace is not only welcoming but also values and supports them.

5. Implement education and awareness training for all employees

Finally, it's crucial that all employees have education and awareness training to create a more welcoming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community. This includes training on inclusive language and how to avoid bias in the workplace. This helps to create a more inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and foster a sense of belonging for all employees.