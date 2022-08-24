5 tips for making a career change to a new industry

If you're experienced in your profession or industry but want to change industries or make a career change, then you know it can be challenging. However, whether you're switching industries within the same field or moving into an entirely new industry, there are certain things you can do to help ensure that your transition goes smoothly and that you feel confident about your decision.

Here are five tips to consider when making a career change to a new industry.

1. Recognize your capabilities

The first step is to understand your transferable skills in the new industry. Take some time to sit down and list your hard and soft skills. Once you have that, you can start to look at which industries might be a good fit.

Don't wait for the perfect time

There will never be a perfect time to make a change, so don't wait around for it. Instead, trust your gut and go for it if you're feeling called to make a change. It's an opportunity to grow and learn something new while possibly moving in a direction that will better align with your passions or values.

Also, remember that there's no such thing as failure, only feedback. So, take risks!

2. Understand why you want to make the switch

The first step is always the hardest; in this case, it's admitting that your current line of work no longer fulfills you. Once you've come to terms with that, it's time to start thinking about what you want from a new career. What are your goals? What are your interests? How can you see yourself being happier in a different industry? Once you know WHY you want to make the switch, the rest will be much easier.

3. Network with people in your desired industry

Networking is always important, but it's especially crucial when looking to make a career change. Attend industry events, introduce yourself to people working in your desired field, and get your name out there. The more people you meet, the better your chances of making a successful career change.

Listen to what they have to say:

Listening will help you determine if the new industry might be right for you. Others may also give excellent advice to help with job search strategy and professional development.

Find your fit:

If someone tells you they think they have something that would be a good fit for your needs, do some research on them or speak with them again before rejecting their suggestion outright.

4. Conduct research on companies in your desired industry

The internet has made researching companies more manageable than ever before. A simple Google search can give you an idea of what companies are and what they do. Once you have a list of companies you're interested in, take some time to read up on them. Check out our website and see if we have news articles or press releases.

These news updates will give you a feel for the company and see if it's a good fit for you.

5. Begin networking right away!