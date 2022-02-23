5 Tips on negotiating your new job salary

You've done the hard work of perfecting your resume, making it through the interview process, and beating out the competition. While the stress of the hiring process can be so taxing that you just want to be done with it and accept the first offer, there's one important detail left to discuss. It may feel uncomfortable, but employers actually expect you to negotiate your salary. The first offer is a starting-off point. By not negotiating your salary and benefits, you may be hurting yourself in the long run.

Many people avoid negotiating because they wrongly believe that negotiating is a risk, that it won't get them anywhere, or that it may even cause their offer to be retracted. While being too hard-nosed and demanding - or trying to negotiate too early in the process - may backfire, there are many ways to effectively maximize your compensation once an initial offer is made. In addition, practicing the art of negotiation is a skill that will serve you well throughout your career.

Check average salaries for your field and location

Research average salaries for your job or field beforehand so you have a baseline for negotiating. This information will vary depending on your location, and many websites provide location-based salary ranges or average salaries for specific jobs, including Indeed.com. If you have a LinkedIn account, you may also want to contact several people who are employed in your industry and ask them for salary, benefits, or even negotiating tips. Arming yourself with this knowledge before going into negotiations will not only keep you from accepting an offer that is too low, it will also let the other party know that you've taken the time to prepare and educate yourself, which should earn you some respect.

Wait until you receive an offer

During the interview process, you may be asked about your expected salary to make sure it's within range of what the company has budgeted for the job. The best way to answer this is to be honest about your expectations, but don't offer more information than necessary. Do not try to negotiate a salary until you are the last remaining candidate. Fighting for high pay before you've been selected can turn recruiters away from you.

Show your bonus skills and value-adds

If the offer seems too low for the value you bring to the table, talk about the skills, experience, or talents that make you valuable - and cite examples to show why you're worth more. If you've earned certificates, awards, or other recognition, or have valuable training, experience, or bonus skills, discusses them in a way that shows your value. This puts the onus on the company to demonstrate whether they recognize your added value and whether they're willing to compensate you appropriately.

Be sincere, and pleasant, and professional

Being nervous will send a signal that you aren't sure you're worth as much as you're asking for. Maintain eye contact, but don't act overly serious. If you're nervous, take deep breaths and remember to smile politely. Keeping a positive attitude will show grace under fire, but avoid showing too much excitement. Keep a professional demeanor and be aware of any nervous tics you might have, like playing with your hair, touching your face, looking up at the ceiling, laughing nervously, or any other habit you know you exhibit in uncomfortable situations. Use your best poker face while remaining sincere and upbeat.

When to negotiate