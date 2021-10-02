50 years ago, Hurricane Ginger's unusual path ended in Va.

Hurricane Ginger rained itself out over central and eastern Virginia by Oct. 2, 1971. The journey it took to get here was more noteworthy. Ginger zig-zagged in the Atlantic for nearly one month and remains one of the longest-lived tropical systems on record.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
