6/11 Nation Briefs

46 UNH frat members are accused of hazing

DURHAM, N.H. — Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April.

The allegations are directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s New Hampshire Beta Chapter, Durham police said Friday in a news release. They investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13.

The warrants were issued June 7. Student hazing is a misdemeanor.

A UNH spokesperson said Friday the school was made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters, and immediately notified the local police.

U.S. purchasing more monkeypox vaccine

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is buying more monkeypox vaccine as an international outbreak continues to grow, health officials said Friday.

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified 45 cases in 15 states and the District of Columbia. More than 1,300 cases have been found in about 30 other countries outside the areas of Africa where the virus is endemic.

Officials say the risk to the American public is low, but they are taking steps to assure people that medical measures are in place to deal with the growing problem.

In the U.S., a two-dose vaccine, Jynneos, is approved for monkeypox. The government has 72,000 Jynneos doses and will get 300,000 more from its manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, over the next several weeks, said Dawn O’Connell, who oversees the stockpile of emergency vaccines and treatments.

Shooting suspect still in hospital; trooper out

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released.

The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said the fleeing suspect fired multiple rounds at troopers who tracked him down in western Maryland. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said.

The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old man, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said his name wouldn’t be released until charging documents are filed. The troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted.

Yellowstone’s Mount Doane has new name

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A government panel has renamed a Yellowstone National Park mountain that had been named for a U.S. Army officer who helped lead a massacre of Native Americans.

Mount Doane will now be called First Peoples Mountain after the unanimous vote by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, the National Park Service said this week.

The 10,551-foot peak in southeastern Yellowstone in Wyoming had been named for Lt. Gustavus Doane, who in 1870 helped lead an attack on a band of Piegan Blackfeet in northern Montana.

Doane bragged for the rest of his life about what become known as the Marias Massacre.