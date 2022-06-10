6/11 Personalities

“SNL” player and co-head writer Michael Che told Howard Stern this week why, despite telling “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels this season of the sketch comedy show would be his last, he ultimately decided to return next season.

“I 100% was leaving,” Che, 39, said Wednesday on SiriuxXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

The funnyman, who co-anchors the “Weekend Update” segment of “SNL” alongside Colin Jost, said “no one kind of believed it. But I walked it back ‘cause I didn’t want to distract from the season.

So, he decided to “announce it when I’m actually gone. But it came down to why I wanted to leave, which was to have time to do other things.”

And ultimately, he and Michaels, 77, came to an agreement that would afford Che that time.

“So, it made it worth staying,” he said.

******

Jennifer Lopez was not happy that the NFL made her and Shakira co-headliners at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, according to footage from her upcoming Netflix documentary.

The singer debuted “Halftime” at the Tribeca Festival in New York on Thursday, and a scene in the doc shows her agitated by the limited time each superstar was allotted for the performance.

“We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it; we’ve got five left,” Lopez, 52, tells music director Kim Burse, according to Entertainment Weekly. “But there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though.”

Lopez then says it was “the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl.”

“If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes,” Lopez says in the doc.

Their triumphant Super Bowl LIV show ran for about 14 minutes.

“Halftime” begins streaming Tuesday on Netflix.